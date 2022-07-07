girls of month 21-22

Dear Newsroom,

Pictured are the nine girls of the month recognized by the Carmichaels Women's Civic Club for the 2021-2022 school year. These nine students are members of the class of 2022 from the Carmichaels Area School District.

Standing, from left:

September — Braelyn Brozik plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in engineering.

October — Ainsley Chadwick plans to attend Villanova University and major in exploratory science.

November — Brooke Watters plans to attend West Virginia University and major in geology.

December — Alyssa Ernest plans to attend West Virginia University and major in nursing.

January — Lauren Dobish plans to attend Slippery Rock University and major in early childhood education.

Seated, from left:

February — Catherine Matyus plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.

March — Gina Reeves plans to attend West Virginia University and major in sports broadcasting.

April — Peyton Christopher plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania and major in psychology.

May — Samantha Dulaney plans to attend Waynesburg University and major in nursing.

