Dear Newsroom,
Pictured are the nine girls of the month recognized by the Carmichaels Women's Civic Club for the 2021-2022 school year. These nine students are members of the class of 2022 from the Carmichaels Area School District.
Standing, from left:
September — Braelyn Brozik plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in engineering.
October — Ainsley Chadwick plans to attend Villanova University and major in exploratory science.
November — Brooke Watters plans to attend West Virginia University and major in geology.
December — Alyssa Ernest plans to attend West Virginia University and major in nursing.
January — Lauren Dobish plans to attend Slippery Rock University and major in early childhood education.
Seated, from left:
February — Catherine Matyus plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.
March — Gina Reeves plans to attend West Virginia University and major in sports broadcasting.
April — Peyton Christopher plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania and major in psychology.
May — Samantha Dulaney plans to attend Waynesburg University and major in nursing.