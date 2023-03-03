The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club recently announced December and January Girls of the Month awardees, both seniors from the Carmichaels Area High School.
For December, Macie Kraynak has been recognized. She is the daughter of John and Michelle Kraynak. Kraynak is the vice president of the National Honor Society, treasurer of the senior class and a member of the debate team, Spanish club, Student Council, and SADD. Kraynak is the assistant captain of varsity volleyball, plays varsity basketball and varsity softball, and is the marching band’s drum major. In her free time, Kraynak is a St. Hugh R.C. Church member and enjoys painting, drawing, embroidering, playing guitar and bass and spending time with family and friends. After graduation, Kraynak plans to attend Waynesburg University, where she has received the A.B. Milller scholarship, to dual-major in forensic science and psychology. She intends to further her education by obtaining a doctorate in psychology and working as a criminal psychologist.
