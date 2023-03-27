The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club recently announced February and March Girls of the Month awardees, both seniors from the Carmichaels Area High School.
February's honoree is Kendall Ellsworth. The daughter of Brent and Chasity Ellsworth, she is a member of the National Honor Society and plays basketball, volleyball and softball. Outside of school, Ellsworth volunteers at blood drives and plays club volleyball. After high school, she plans to attend Waynesburg University to play volleyball and major in biology in preparation for eventually attending medical school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.