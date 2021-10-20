The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club Girl of the Month for Septemer was Braelyn Brozik, a senior at Carmichaels High School. She is the daughter of Tim and the late Cheryl Brozik. She is a member of National Honor Society, Bots IQ, is a majorette in the band, SADD, and is secretary of the Book Club. Brozik also tutors elementary students and escorts them to the Elementary Building in the morning. She is in multiple honors classes such as college chemistry, physics, calculus and AP literature. Brozik attends Youth Group at Greene Valley Presbyterian Church where she helps with Vacation Bible School and children’s events. She also often help teach Kindergarten Church. Her hobbies include twirling, volunteering and hanging out with her friends. Brozik plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and attain a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.
