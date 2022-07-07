The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club recently held an installation ceremony during its May meeting at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Carmichaels. Long-time club member Beth Weaver installed the officers, and Morgan Voithofer was the guest speaker for the evening. Voithofer is a 2017 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and currently attends Duquesne University School of Pharmacy.
The following women will serve during the 2022-2024 term as the club embarks on its 85th year of community service: Andrea Semenoff, president; Susan Martin, first vice president; Emilia Bertugli, treasurer; Diane Cutwright, recording secretary; and Cheryl Voytek, corresponding secretary.
The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club meets on the first Thursday of each month. New members are welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.