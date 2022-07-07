officers 2022

From left, Susie Martin, Andrea Semenoff, Morgan Voithofer, Cheryl Voytek and Diane Cutwright (missing from the photo is Emilia Bertugli)

The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club recently held an installation ceremony during its May meeting at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Carmichaels. Long-time club member Beth Weaver installed the officers, and Morgan Voithofer was the guest speaker for the evening. Voithofer is a 2017 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and currently attends Duquesne University School of Pharmacy.

The following women will serve during the 2022-2024 term as the club embarks on its 85th year of community service: Andrea Semenoff, president; Susan Martin, first vice president; Emilia Bertugli, treasurer; Diane Cutwright, recording secretary; and Cheryl Voytek, corresponding secretary.

The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club meets on the first Thursday of each month. New members are welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.

