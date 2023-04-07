The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club held its March meeting on March 2 in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. William Teagarden, ombudsman supervisor from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging and coworkers, ombudsman Stacey Mason and ombudsman Katie Fisher, were the guest speakers.
Carmichaels Women's Civic Club hosts Area Agency on Aging
