Carmichaels Women's Civic Club

From left, April Girl of the Month Raelyn Patterson, Craig Wise and May Girl of the Month Madison Richards

At the April meeting of the Carmichaels Women's Civic Club, members donated many items from the Humane Society's "needs" list to the Humane Society of Greene County. Craig Wise, the board of directors vice president of the Humane Society of Greene County, was the guest speaker. The April and May Girls of the Month were recognized at this meeting.

