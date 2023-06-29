The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club recently celebrated its 85th anniversary of formation and federation with the General Federation of Women's Clubs of Pennsylvania at its annual pie social, held at the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The 2022-23 Girls of the Month from Carmichaels Area High School were recognized at the celebration. Guest speaker Greene County Commissioner Betsy McClure offered congratulations to the members of the Civic Club and the Girls of the Month. The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club received a citation from State Senator Camera Bartolotta and a certificate from State Representative Bud Cook in recognition of its many years of community service. The Girls of the Month received certificates from both Senator Bartolotta and State Representative Cook in recognition of their achievements.
