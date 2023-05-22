25TH DISTRICT AMERICAN LEGION 2023 ESSAY WINNER

From left, Post 400 Commander Bill Varesko, Emma Bates and Adjutant Dave Mersing. Not pictured is 25th District Commander Deb Williams.

Emma Bates, a ninth grader at Carmichaels Area High School, won first place in the American Legion 2023 Essay Contest. The essay title was "What Does Americanism Mean to Me?" She is the daughter of Kelly and David Bates of Carmichaels.

