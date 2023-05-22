Emma Bates, a ninth grader at Carmichaels Area High School, won first place in the American Legion 2023 Essay Contest. The essay title was "What Does Americanism Mean to Me?" She is the daughter of Kelly and David Bates of Carmichaels.
Carmichaels student wins 25th district American Legion essay contest
