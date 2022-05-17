The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club recently announced March and April Girls of the Month awardees, both seniors from the Carmichaels Area High School.
March’s Girl of the Month is Gina Reeves, daughter of Linda and Timothy Reeves. She participates in the broadcasting class, Mikes Nation Live, and is also a member of the Student Council and the National Honor Society. Reeves is also drum captain of the marching band and the announcer of sporting events. Reeves assists with bingo at the Carmichaels Fire Hall, is a member of St. Hugh Church, a Vacation Bible School team helper and a member of the EQT Rec Center. She also volunteers at blood drives, the food bank and as a tutor. She plans to attend West Virginia University to major in sports and adventure media.
April’s recipient is Peyton Christopher. The daughter of Ryan and Melissa Christopher is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society, drama club and dance team. Christopher has been a dance student at For Love of Dance for 15 years and now works as an assistant dance teacher. She plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania to obtain a psychology degree.