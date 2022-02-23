Carmichaels Area High School senior Lauren Dobish was recently named Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club’s January Girl of the Month. She is the daughter of Pam Dobish and Ron and Amy Dobish. She is a member of National Honor Society, president of the Spanish Club, proofing editor of the school newspaper, Senior Standing Committee, member of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and is in the top 10 of the 2022 graduating class. Dobish works part time at Sheetz and is a tutor at the Helping House. She plans to attend Slippery Rock University and earn a dual certification in early childhood/special education.
Carmichaels senior named civic club's January girl of the month
