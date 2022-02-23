20220223_com_Catherine Matyus 2 (1).jpg

Courtesy of Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club

Carmichaels Area High School senior Catherine Matyus was recently named Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club February Girl of the Month. She is the daughter of Jason and Crystal Matyus. She is a member of National Honor Society, Book Club president, majorette in the band and Food Bank volunteer. Matyus is also an altar server at St. Hugh Catholic Church and works at Dunkin’ Donuts. She is planning to attend Bridgewater College and major in business.

