Carmichaels Area High School graduate Christian Mori was recently awarded a $500 scholarship by the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club.
Mori is the son of Anthony and Lois Mori of Carmichaels. He had a 4.159 cumulative GPA and ranked sixth in his graduating class. Mori was a member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, National Honor Society, SADD, Student Council, Esports Club, Spanish Club and was president of Leo Club. He was also a member of the Waynesburg boys soccer team and the Carmichaels football and basketball teams.