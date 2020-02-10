Kristen Barrish, Treasurer of Carmichaels First United Methodist church, presents an $1,100 check to Carmichaels Elementary principal Marc Berry for the Carmichaels Elementary “Comfort Closet.” The closet is a room off the elementary school’s library that provides a discreet and private place for students to obtain without embarrassment, clothing and personal items needed to meet daily hygiene and clothing needs. Anyone interested in donating to the “Comfort Closet,” should call Brenda Ferek at 724-966-5045 ext. 1229. Monetary donations, as well as lighty used clothing, “Mikes” clothing, backpacks, lunch boxes, socks and shoes are welcome.