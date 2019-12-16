The Carmichaels ACT board held its 17th annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza at Carmichaels first United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Dec 2 through Dec. 7. Businesses, families, churches and groups came out and donated a decorated tree with there own theme to be voted on. The voting featured 24 trees and two wreath donations. The top three trees for overall sales were“Snowball Bucks” donated by the Civic Club, “Christmas at the Beach” donated by Nan Vue Nubian Farm and “A Little Bit of Chocolate” donated by the Donaldson Family. Cumberland Food Bank received a donation of $3,380, which were all proceeds from the event.