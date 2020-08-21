The Vietnam Veterans Inc. of Fayette County recently awarded the Frank H. Voytek Memorial Scholarship to Victoria Marie Tamborino. She is the daughter of Dawn Marie Brain and Christian Tamborino of Pittsburgh. Victoria is the granddaughter of Donald and Cheryl Voytek of Carmichaels. She is a 2020 graduate of Baldwin Whitehall School District and will be attending Carlow University majoring in nursing while participating in the track program. George Vargo, Donald Voytek, Tamborino, and scholarship committee member Glenn Nielsen. Missing from the photo are scholarship committee members Charles Prinkey and John Yokobosky.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24