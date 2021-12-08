20211208_com_Canonsburg Youth Center.jpg

The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $500 check to Canonsburg Youth Center. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Mark Harmon; J.R. Gardner, Youth Center director; and Dave Richards, Blue Ride chairman.

