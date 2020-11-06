Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 in Canonsburg recently raised $11,740 for school supplies they donated to local Parent/Teacher organizations. The money went to children in five elementary schools in the Canon-McMillan School District and one in Chartiers-Houston. Pictured are members of the PTA at South Central Elementary School and their children accepting a check from VFW member Alex (Nob) Nakoneczny, left, and VFW Commander Bill Evans, at right.
Canonsburg VFW raises donations for school supplies
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
