The Washington Jazz Society, a non-profit organization in Washington County, awards scholarships to local students pursuing a career in music. This year two students were selected.
Ryan Fulton
Ryan is presently a student at Duquesne University, double majoring in trumpet performance and music education. Fulton will be starting at the University of Maryland, obtaining a two-year graduate degree in trumpet performance. His future career plans are to audition for a major symphony position. His additional hobbies include weightlifting, boxing and fishing. Ryan is pursuing a part-time summer job.
Aaron Fulton
Aaron is presently a senior at Canon McMillan High School. Aaron will be attending Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. as an undergraduate in horn performance. His hobbies are building computers, video games, attending to his dog and fishing. Fulton's future visions are to play for a major symphony orchestra. Aaron works part-time at Washington Chick-fil-A as a manager.
The Washington Jazz Society's mission is to promote jazz and related programs with local live events, music lessons and financial aid. For more information, contact the president, DeDe MacTaggart at dede@southpointechamber.com.