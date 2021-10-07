Canonsburg native Meadow Twaddle was recently awarded a scholarship from the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.
Twaddle is a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and is attending Washington & Jefferson College studying to become a physician’s assistant. She is the daughter of Timothy and Sophia Twaddle.
Twaddle’s family has been in harness racing industry for more 30 years. She said the industry has taught her that even the smallest jobs are meaningful,
“It has taught me patience, dedication and how rewarding hard work can be,” she said.
The Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association awarded eleven scholarships, totaling $15,000, to college and postgraduate students for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The OHHA Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors and students enrolled in a degree or certificate program. Graduate students are eligible if they are enrolled in a harness racing-specific graduate or professional-level program.
The scholarships are based on academic merit and financial need and must be used towards the cost and expenses directly related to coursework and a degree being pursued at a college or university. In addition, the applicant or a family member must be an OHHA member.