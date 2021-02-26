The Canonsburg/ Houston Ministerial honored Canonsburg Hospital workers Feb. 18 with “Heroes for Heroes” day. The Ministerial donated 250 Hoagies, or Heroes, from Sam’s Pizza in Canonsburg. From left, are Katie Brandt, Canonsburg Hospital chaplain; Pastor Don O’Hare; Karen McNary, Canonsburg Hospital supervisor of Nutritional services; Kelly Kassab, Chief operating officer for Jefferson and Canonsburg hospitals; David Nichi, Canonsburg Hospital director of nutritional services.
Canonsburg/Houston Ministerial honors area health care workers
