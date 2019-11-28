Allegheny Health Network’s Canonsburg Hospital will kick off the holiday season with its light-up night celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3.
The event is free and open to the public.
The highlight of the evening will be the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who are expected to touch down at the hospital at 5:15 p.m. in an AHN LifeFlight helicopter. Santa and Mrs. Claus will then lead the lighting of a large holiday tree that will remain on display by the main hospital entrance throughout the holiday season. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos with kids of all ages.
In addition to the light-up night festivities, the 14th annual holiday basket raffle runs from Dec. 2 through Dec. 16. The raffle has raised more than $170,000 since its inception. Proceeds from this year’s raffle will go toward updating waiting areas of the hospital and curating new works of art to adorn the hallways.
The hospital anticipates more than 50 baskets will be available, featuring a flat screen TV; an All-Clad pots and pans set; gift cards, lottery and money trees; holiday-themed baskets; an Italian-themed cooking basket; fire pit; a handmade wooden table; an iPad; Sarris chocolates; a bicycle; a mystery box and more. Holiday baskets will be displayed in the main lobby area and the occupational therapy/physical therapy waiting area.
Winning tickets will be drawn on at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the hospital’s main entrance; winners do not need to be present.
Tickets for the raffle cost $5 for 8 tickets or $1 for 1 ticket and can be purchased at the hospital on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.