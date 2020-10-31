Allegheny Health Network’s Clinical Ladder Advancement Program provides an opportunity for nurses who demonstrate superior knowledge, practice and demonstrated leadership skills to advance to positions, which utilize their expertise in patient care as well as mentor and guide their peers in the delivery of high quality nursing care. Nurses must apply to the applicable level on the clinical ladder meeting several requirements in order to achieve placement. The nurses at Canonsburg Hospital were recognized Oct. 20 during the Nurse Collaboration Council meeting with support of their peers and nursing leadership. The three nurses appointed to the ladder join one other clinical ladder nurse, Rachael Brownlee, a level 2 nurse on the ladder.
