Dance Extensions Performing Arts Center

From left, Alexis Turosak, Kendra Valencia, Morgan Layhue, Jade Dvork, Anna Kusturiss, Kamarya Churney, Lily Pierrard, Hadley Grayson, Megan Sabo, Avery Lember, Natalie Turosak, Olivia Koucoumaris, Trinity Fisher and Madelyn Schilken.

Not Pictured are Alexandria, Ava and Madalynn Bruce, Jazlyn Jackson, Giuliana Phakis, Emma Gradert, Scottie Hamilton, Ariana Conti, Harper White, Bailey Fogarty, Lili Fosdick, Sophia Pappas, Mia Steele and Coral Geist.

The Dance Extensions Performing Arts Center from Canonsburg competed in the Precision Arts Challenge at the Morgantown Events Center May 5-7. The group took the top studio award.

