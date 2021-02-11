St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church on North Jefferson Avenue in Canonsburg will hold an "Ashes on the Go" service for Ash Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 17.
The service will be held at the front entrance of the church.
Participants are expected to wear face masks and clergy will use cotton swabs to apply ashes as part of health precautions during the pandemic.
The Imposition of Ashes is a traditional sign of penance used to mark the beginning of Lent, a holy season of penitence, fasting, and reflection as Christians prepare for Easter. “Ashes to Go” is an abbreviated form of the traditional church service.
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church is located at 139 North Jefferson Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317.