Canon-McMillan sophomore Ethan Bukovinsky was recently chosen to represent the FBI National Academy Associates, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, at the 22nd Annual Session of the FBINAA “Youth Leadership Program,” scheduled from June 24 to July 2.
Bukovinsky participates in Student Council, Computer Science Club, Future Medical Professionals Club, Drama Club and is on the crew for the fall and spring musicals.
Bukovinsky will stay with the other students near the FBI Academy, located in Quantico, Va. While taking courses at the FBI Academy, students will receive instruction in the American system of criminal justice, police organization and function, criminal law, and the structure and operation of our criminal courts, as well as leadership skills and personal development, to include ethics, integrity and decision making.
The group expects to tour the FBI Headquarters Building in Washington, D.C., and meet the FBI director. In addition, students will be given the opportunity to run the FBI and United States Marine Corps fitness endurance course called “Yellow Brick Road.”
At the end of the program, students will participate in a graduation ceremony that will be attended by their family and friends.
Ethan’s father, Shawn Bukovinsky, is an FBI National Academy graduate and chief of police for Cecil Township.