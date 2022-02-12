Canon-McMillan High School Class of 1970 held it reunion Oct. 9 at the Meadowlands Doubletree hotel. Sitting, from left, are John Miller, Chuck Skirble, Mike Kolljeski, Darla Bowman Monaco, Bev Cornell, Debbie Lanzy Stanko and Darren Leung; first row, Larry Scola, Dorothy Haygood Reese, Dave Salansky, Beverly Brown Richardson, Bill Lemonakis, teacher Natalie Dimuzio Tissot, teacher Robert Arista, teacher Kathleen Berry, Jim Passieu, Peggy Wiencer Montecalvo, Patty Imburgia Moore, Frank Jindra, Stephanie Popich Rennick, Debbie Thomas Walleck, Barbara Humble DeWitt, Garry Hilderbrand and Augie DeMarco; second row, Andy Puchany, Bob Moon, Diane Howard, Joan Benedict Salansky, Lynn Lesneski Clark, Beverly Quaresima Edgar, Shirley Carter, Marsha Tomcyk, Patty Terpin Mothershead, Roberta Falcocchio DeJohn, Charmaine Lucoski Singer, Dorie Leson Karner, Lynn Spalla Stubenbordt, Gail Bortmess Stark, Mickee Szopo Fry, Lorna Hundzinski Glass and Willinard Banks; third row, Linda Brown Roach, Eileen Casciola, Clifford Moss, Carol Bushmire Farkas, Debbie McKenery, Jim White, Ron Fleeher, Dennis Sluciak, Jim Stubenbordt, Rodney Klinger, Phil Spencer and Frank DeGennaro; fourth row, Al Glucker, Chuck Steeber, Stan Ostrowski and Gary Woodruff.
