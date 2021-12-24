The Canon-McMillan High School cheerleaders held a toy drive during which hundreds of toys were collected and handed out by Canonsburg Area Food Pantry during the last two weeks of December to local families.
“The girls have been really active in volunteer work this year,” said Jackie Mullens, a member of the Canon-McMillan High School Cheerleading Board. This will be our fourth volunteer event with the Canonsburg Food Bank and pop-up food pantry this season. It is very near and dear to our hearts. And we look forward to what we will do next to help bring value to our community.”
Members of the cheerleading team celebrated the success of their toy drive with a fun holiday gathering, Mullens said.