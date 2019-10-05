Mon Health Medical Center is providing a free support group for cancer patients, their families and caregivers.
The group will cover various topics dependent upon what those in attendance need at the time. Discussions cover topics such as “New Normal,” dealing with feelings of guilt regarding caregivers, dealing with cancer as a chronic disease. A breakout group for caregivers may be created during the sessions if enough are in attendance. Educational sessions will be offered every other meeting.
The Cancer Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. at Mon Health Medical Center’s Conference Center, 1200 JD Anderson Drive, Morgantown, W.Va., on the following dates: Oct. 7 and 21; Nov. 4 and 18; and Dec. 2 and 16.