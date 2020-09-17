A popular program through Allegheny Health Network’s Cancer Institute is back this fall and is helping women diagnosed with cancer find support and address issues related to their battle.
“Care and Cosmetics” is a self-care and educational program for cancer patients and survivors and it’s moving to an all-virtual format this fall.
Laurin Scanlon, director of volunteer resources with the AHN Cancer Institute and Outpatient Facilities, said her goal in creating and hosting this program is to treat the whole person and not just their diagnosis.
“At our in-person classes, we were able to see patients from local communities who did not know each other walk into our classroom setting and bond over their experiences,” Scalon said. “Maybe they were both mothers juggling childcare, chemotherapy and a full-time job, or perhaps they were going through hair loss at the same time.
It was amazing to have these brave women open up and share their stories and let one another know they were not alone,” she added. “What started as a makeup class finished as support group.”
Scanlon said she got the idea to create the program early in 2019.
“I knew early on that I wanted to make sure the program would be inclusive of those who were newly diagnosed, in active treatment, or survivors in the community,” she said. “I would also want the program to be offered free of charge, not just AHN patients, but anyone in the communities we serve to be a part of.”
More than makeup
Scanlon’s original plan was create a new volunteer role for licensed cosmetologists to teach a class and help empower women who have been diagnosed with cancer.
“The class would not only go over make-up techniques, head wraps and wigs,” Scanlon said, “but it would also have an element of patient education and supportive services provided by our AHNCI clinical team. Incorporating these two concepts into one program would give us the opportunity to provide support in a way never done before.”
The goal is to give real-time answers to frequently asked questions such as what causes hair loss and how likely it is to happen, Scanlon said.
“Our goal is to help those affected by cancer enhance their features without changing who they are,” she said. “We want them to feel more like themselves.”
Each class participant will receive a bag with items like concealer, eyebrow pencil, eyeshadow, false eyelashes, makeup wipes and mascara.
“It was important to ensure that all of the makeup products we put in these bags were paraben free, hypo allergenic, vegan friendly and cruelty free,” Scanlon said.
In addition to the makeup bag, participants will receive a soft cap donated by Hair Peace Charities.
“Hair Peace was started by Bonny Diver and assists patients whose insurance does not cover the cost of a wig,” Scanlon said. “We were able to secure donations to cover the costs of the makeup bags from local donors and pilot the program at our newly opened AHN Cancer Institute locations in Beaver and Butler in December 2019.”
Turnout at last year’s classes was good and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, Scanlon said.
“Those who attended said it was very valuable, that they would refer the class to other cancer patients/survivors and that there was such a need for a program like this in their community,” she said.
Moving to virtual classes
Since the pilot program ended, Scanlon has been able to secure donations from individuals and groups to expand the program to include 11 of AHN Cancer Institute locations. This fall, the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting the Cancer and Cosmetics classes to move to an all-virtual online format.
“Migrating to a digital platform was unique,” Scanlon said. “Once we had the approvals and were able to get setup, our AHNCI Care & Cosmetics team was quick to support the effort and get classes scheduled as soon as we could. We wanted to eliminate any barriers to provide this type of experience and to ensure that our participants had a way to connect.”
Participants will be able to access the classes via computer, tablet, smart phone or landline telephone. Registered participants will be able to pick-up their free makeup bag and turban at various AHN locations one week prior to each class. During the classes, instructors will review what the items are and how to use them. Participants can still ask questions via phone or through the computer like they would in a real class setting and Scanlon said those connecting online will have the opportunity to turn their camera on if they choose and interact with other participants, the cosmetologist and AHNCI staff.
The Cancer & Cosmetics classes will be offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11.
Anyone who has been newly diagnosed with cancer, is currently in treatment or is a survivor may register by calling 412-330-4045. For those interested in donating, or who are a licensed cosmetologist willing to donate time to teach a class, email OutpatientVolunteer@ahn.org.