Kampgrounds of America Inc. cited research it performed that showed 40% of campers still want to take camping trips they had planned. Of those respondents, 29% said camping will be their first trip when restrictions were lifted.
Among noncampers, 32% have become interested in giving it a try after the novel coronavirus became a factor in travel.
“KOA Campgrounds will be open to leisure travelers looking to get away from it all and connect to the outdoors and each other in a safe, socially distanced environment,” said Mike Gast, vice president of communications, in a news release that cited cleaning procedures and offering unique social distancing activities and contact-free check-in.
“We’re working diligently with all our locations to put the proper protocols in place to ensure the welfare of our staff and our campers,” said CEO and president Toby O’Rourke.
Washington/Pittsburgh South is one of 19 KOA locations in Pennsylvania. An alert posted on the Washington location’s website notes it is open, including bathroom and laundry, and the site is accepting reservations. The office and playground are closed until further notice, but check-in and check-out is done in the off-hour registration area and receipts are issued via email.
The campground was in the middle of an excavation and expansion project, but that it is now on hold “with some of our usual sites unavailable. We hope to get things cleaned up and completed as soon as possible,” a release on its website said.
Danielle LeClair, one of three owners of the local KOA near the Interstate 79 Laboratory interchange, said Wednesday, “We’re down two cabins, the tent sites are closed, but the RV sites are still open.”
She was awaiting word on whether the campground pool will be allowed to open. In normal times, even local residents visiting those who are staying at the campground and using facilities must register and pay the same as if they were staying overnight.
LeClair said there were mixed messages on whether the campground could operate once the pandemic struck.
“I’m starting to get calls and reservations are coming through,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll make up from the lost first part of the season.”
The Pine Cove Beach Club and Resort, 1495 Route 481, Fallowfield Township, is open for camping, and the owners hope to have for word on the status of its pool by June 1.
Pine Cove has continued to sell pool memberships, extending the usual May 1 deadline to May 31, although it had to cancel its annual open house.
“We’ve been putting in things we can do, like hand sanitizer stations,” said Connie Rach, co-owner with her husband, Jim.
Should the pool open, orders to the concession stand will able to be placed by mobile phone, through which those who are dining or snacking poolside can be notified when the food is ready for pickup.
“We want to be ready so if we can open, we’re not behind,” she said. “A lot of people are really supporting the pool by buying memberships. We usually have an open house, but we couldn’t this year.”
Because the situation with the pool is fluid, Rach said if opening this season becomes impossible, those who have purchased memberships will be credited with a membership in the summer of 2021.
The destination began 65 years ago as Redd’s Beach Park, founded by her in-laws, “and we plan to be here for many more,” Rach said.
A representative of Four Seasons Camping Resort, West Finley, did not immediately return a call for comment after the phone was answered and a message was left.