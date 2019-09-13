The Washington Camera Club presented its annual photography awards at Angelo’s in Washington. Cris Hamilton was awarded the Breidenbach Print of the Year trophy for her print, “Wildebeests Into the Sun.” The print was taken in Tanzania, Africa, this past January. Kevin Sell was presented the Lou Farkos Digital Image of the Year Trophy for his projected image, “Wykoff Run Winter.” This year’s contest judges were Pittsburgh photographers Ralph Gurley and Rich Kolson. The awards ceremony concluded the 80th year of the Washington Camera Club.