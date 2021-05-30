On Wednesday May 26th, the Highway Safety Network and State Farm Agent Dax Thomas presented a check for $500 to California Area High School student Elaina Nicholson for taking the first-place prize in the teen distracted driving awareness video contest. The contest sponsored by State Farm challenged youth throughout the PennDOT District 2,3, 5 and 12 regions to create a video and post to TikTok highlighting the dangers of distracted driving. Also appearing in the video are classmates Cheyenne Weld, Mylaina Pendo, and Anthony Bell. The video submissions can be viewed by searching #hsnandsf on the TikTok app. Currently, the hashtag has been viewed over sixty thousand times. From left, are Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Forest Allison, Colleen Lantz, Highway Safety Network representative Cheyenne Weld, Elaina Nicholson, Dax Thomas and Mylaina Pendo.
