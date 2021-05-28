20210528_com_school district foundation.jpg

Courtesy of California Area School District Foundation

Thirteen California Area High School graduating seniors have been awarded scholarships totaling more than $12,000. The scholarship money comes from the nonprofit California Area School District Foundation. The organization raises money through donations and fundraisers to support graduating seniors, teacher mini-grants and class reunion efforts. The foundation conducts interviews each spring and decides which students meet the requirements for the various fund accounts. Back row, from left, are Nathan O’Savage, Raquel Rhoads, Mylaina Pendo, Elaina Nicholson, Elisabeth Adams, Sarah Bielawski and Jeremy Beckinger; front row Jaime Sprenger, Alison Righetti, Makayla Boda, Cheyenne Weld, Jayme Gregg and Athena Georgagis.

