Thirteen California Area High School graduating seniors have been awarded scholarships totaling more than $12,000. The scholarship money comes from the nonprofit California Area School District Foundation. The organization raises money through donations and fundraisers to support graduating seniors, teacher mini-grants and class reunion efforts. The foundation conducts interviews each spring and decides which students meet the requirements for the various fund accounts. Back row, from left, are Nathan O’Savage, Raquel Rhoads, Mylaina Pendo, Elaina Nicholson, Elisabeth Adams, Sarah Bielawski and Jeremy Beckinger; front row Jaime Sprenger, Alison Righetti, Makayla Boda, Cheyenne Weld, Jayme Gregg and Athena Georgagis.
Latest News
- Criminal justice students learn effective ways to communicate with the deaf
- Dealing with too much debt
- Mon Valley Alliance responds to region's economic, community needs
- JED Heating & Cooling has been servicing Mon Valley for more than four decades
- Heart and soul: Belle Vernon native making impression as woodworker
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 15
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 29