The California Area School District Foundation awarded a total of $8,550 in scholarship to 15 graduating seniors at California Area High School. The awardees are as follows:
Dennis O’Brien, California Area School District Foundation Scholarship; Sydney Smichnick, California Area School District Foundation Scholarship; Charlee Petrucci, Frosty Frolic Community Service Scholarship; Nathan Todd, California Area School District Foundation Career and Technical Scholarship; Abigayle Hustava, Col. Drew Bryner Memorial Scholarship; Brendan Padilla, Richard M. and Barbara M. Webb Scholarship; Eden Carpenter, Lori Confer Martin/Performing Arts Scholarship; Savanna Owens, The MacFann Family Scholarship and The Richard Niccolai Memorial Scholarship; Kara Goddard, Masonic Scholarship; Samuel Thomas, The Richard Niccolai Memorial Scholarship; Matilyn Baumgard, West Brownsville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 940 Scholarship; Sydney Ruth, The Daisytown Athletic Club Academic Scholarship and Class of 1976 Scholarship; Naomi Custer, California Presbyterian Church Scholarship; Jennie Bostich, The Patricia O’ Neil Wilson Memorial Scholarship; and Claire Mock, Class of ’63, ’64, ’67,’68 Scholarship.
The 2019 – 2020 scholarship awards were to be given out at May Day but could not be awarded to the graduating seniors because of COVID -19 restrictions. This year the applicants did not have the opportunity for face to face interviews with the scholarship committee, however, foundation president Walter D. MacFann said it was clear from the applications and resumes of the students they were well deserving of their awards.
The California Area School District Foundation was established in 2000 and raises funds year-round in order to help provide scholarships to graduating seniors at California Area High School to help further their education. Among the yearly events sponsored by The California Area School District Foundation is the annual Frosty Frolic event, held the first Saturday of February, where people of all ages plunge into the frosty Monongahela River, will help to provide scholarships, grants and other support to the students and teachers of the California Area School District. For more information, visit www.calsdfoundation.org.