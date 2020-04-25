Students who are interested in attending California University of Pennsylvania are invited to a virtual open house from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday. More virtual visits are expected to be scheduled as the university continues with remote operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the virtual event, participants can:
Meet and engage with Cal U. administration, staff and students;
Discover majors;
Learn about admissions, financial aid, student life;
Explore campus services and amenities.
“We don’t want a student’s college search and admissions process to be interrupted,” said Dr. Tracey Sheetz, dean of admissions. “A team of colleagues and I have been working to provide a robust experience and provide materials that will allow students to explore the university. We’ve included messages and videos from faculty and campus departments, a virtual tour, and live question-and-answer sessions.”
Students who have been accepted at Cal U. and those who are interested in transferring to the school are also invited to participate.
To register for the open house and for more information on upcoming visits, go to calu.edu/visit. For a list of academic programs, visit calu.edu/academics.