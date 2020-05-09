The School of Graduate Studies and Research at California University of Pennsylvania will host two virtual information sessions for those interested in earning an advanced degree.
Virtual sessions will be held 6 to 8 p.m. May 13 and 12 to 2 p.m. June 24 via Zoom.
Participants may talk with graduate school faculty, explore the costs of a degree and financial aid options, and look ahead to where a degree could lead with staff from Cal U.’s Career and Professional Development Center.
Cal U. offers more than 95 graduate programs, including master’s degrees, doctoral degrees and graduate-level certifications, certificate and licensure programs.
To register for a session, visit calu.edu/gradopenhouse.