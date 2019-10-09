California University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Music and Theater showcases the talents of its newest crop of aspiring actors and technicians when it presents playwright Jason Pizzarello’s "Saving the Greeks: One Tragedy at a Time."
Curtain times for the 23rd annual First Year Show are at 7 p.m. Oct. 24-25, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
The 23rd annual First Year Show is open to the public and will be performed in the Gerald and Carolyn Blaney Theater in Steele Hall on Cal U.'s main campus.
“Saving the Greeks” is a breezy comedy full of laugh-out-loud merriment that pays homage to the melodramatic absurdity that is Greek tragedy.
The audience follows the story of Dialysis and his downtrodden slave, Peon, as they try to right all the wrongs done to the pitiful citizens of Athens.
Their efforts lead them to create Betterland, a city where formerly doomed tragedians can start their lives over again, free from the misfortunes of their previous existence. Traveling from tragedy to tragedy, Dialysis and Peon gather inhabitants for their new utopia.
“Our students have been working tirelessly to bring some of the most popular tragic Greek hero’s to life while staying true to some ancient Greek comedic performance practices,” said Dr. John Paul Staszel, director and assistant professor in the Department of Music and Theater. “If you have always wanted to study Greek mythology, or just brush up on your Greek history, but wanted to do so with a comic twist, this is the show for you.”
Subject matter offers mature content and themes, which may not be suitable for younger patrons.
The cast is partnering with Greek Life and the Cal U. Cupboard for a breakfast food drive. Nonperishable breakfast food items may be dropped off at the door before the show.
Ticket price is $12 for adults; $6 for those 60 and older and 12 and younger. Cal U. students with valid CalCards pay a $5 deposit that is refunded at the show.
For ticket information, or to charge tickets by phone, call the Steele Hall Box Office at 724-938-5943.