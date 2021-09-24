Students at California University of Pennsylvania volunteered to hand knit blankets for refugees from Afghanistan who have come to live in Pittsburgh.
The volunteer opportunity was sponsored by the Hispanic Student Association and the College of Education and Liberal Arts. The blankets will be distributed by JFCS Refugee and Immigrant Services in Pittsburgh.
“The organization said they have a lot of supplies, so why not make something a little more special?” said Dr. Andrea Cencich, assistant professor and Hispanic Student Association adviser.
“Our students took two hours out of their day to makes these blankets, which we will pack up and deliver to Pittsburgh. We don’t know who will get them, but we hope it brings a smile.”
It was a meaningful experience for Adela Howsare, a sophomore psychology major.
“I felt a lot of emotions,” she said. “I have a friend who is Afghan, and also my mother grew up in Nicaragua during a civil war, so it makes me want to something for people in those situations.”