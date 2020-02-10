California University of Pennsylvania students, from left, Machala Spencer, Ehryn McCann, Cynthia Obiekezie, Savannah Dorsey, Cassie Raley and McKenna Ferris pose with some of the donations from the campus community during the “Feed Your Soul” food drive. The donations will be given to the Cal U. Cupboard, an on-campus resource for students who are experiencing food insecurity and Greater Washington County Food Bank. The food drive to collect no-perishable items to fill a Kia Soul was part of a series of community service events to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and lead into Cal U.’s celebration of Black History Month in February. The drive was organized by the Black Student Union and Center for Volunteer Programs and Service Learning.