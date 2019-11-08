A financial wellness seminar will be held Tuesday at California University of Pennsylvania.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. in Morgan Hall Auditorium. Financial experts will provide information on student debt, student loans, identity theft and budgeting. Speakers will be from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Admission is free. To reserve a seat and packet of financial literacy resources, visit tinyurl.com/calufinancial. Those who cannot attend may view the presentation live at tinyurl.com/calufinancestream.