California University of Pennsylvania held its second Vulcan Fest Homecoming Weekend Oct. 11-13.
The university teamed up with Washington County Tourism and Promotion Agency for the event, a community celebration of Cal U. connections and hometown pride.
Saturday was the 70th annual homecoming parade on the main campus, followed by tailgating at Roadman Park on the upper campus before the start of Cal U.’s football game against Clarion. The first Vulcan Fest 5K, which was held on the main campus, began the day’s festivities.