California University of Pennsylvania held modified, in-person commencement ceremonies May 7 and 8 at the Convocation Center on campus.
A ceremony for master’s degree and doctoral degree candidates was held last Friday. Separate ceremonies were held May 8 for those earning associate or bachelor’s degrees from the College of Education and Liberal Arts and the Eberly College of Science and Technology.
Each graduate was permitted to bring two guests. Social distancing and masks were required for graduates, their families and friends.
Interim University President Robert Thorn conferred more than 1,000 degrees at the ceremonies, although not all graduates chose to attend.
Commencement speaker James T. Davis, a senior partner at the Davis & Davis law firm of Uniontown, chair of Cal U.’s Council of Trustees and a 1973 alumnus of the university, addressed the graduates.
“We gather to celebrate all that you, our graduates, have worked so hard to accomplish,” Thorn said. “During the past 14 months, in particular, you demonstrated perseverance in the face of unprecedented challenges. You weathered a year that was often unpredictable. You overcame challenges none of us had ever imagined.
“I commend each of you,” he added, “for staying true to your goals and not faltering when faced with adversity.”
Thorn congratulated each graduate on their “academic success” and reminded them of their status as “tomorrow’s leaders.”
“You have been blessed with a wonderful education and you are more than capable of moving your communities and this nation forward,” he said.