California High School student Amber Terry was presented with a $500 check Dec. 10 from Highway Safety Network and State Farm for taking the first-place prize in the “Teens & Speeding” TikTok video contest. The contest sponsored by State Farm challenged youth throughout the 27 counties of PennDOT Districts 2,3, 5 and 12 regions to create a video and post to TikTok highlighting the dangers of speeding during Teen Safe Driving Safety Week. From left, are Colleen Lantz, Highway Safety Network; Amber Terry, California High School student; Dax Thomas, State Farm agent.

