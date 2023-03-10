Chartiers-Houston High School will present the musical, “Newsies,” in the high school auditorium March 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 19 at 2:30 p.m. Cast members include, front row, Anna Knight, Abbigail Albright, Alex Weiss, and back row, Zuzanna Bukowska, Kyle Rush, Grace Baer, Jack Cornell, and Spencer Thomas.
