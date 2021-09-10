Jim Holtschlag, owner of Grease Monkey in Canonsburg, has been a faithful donor to the Marine Corps League of Washington County’s Annual Wreaths Across America Lunch Fundraiser since its inception in 2016. Holtschlag donated a percentage of all sales and services during Grease Monkey’s annual Customer Appreciation Week. Associate member Scott Crouch and fellow co-workers recently presented the check to Dave White, past commandant of the Marine Corps League of Washington County. From left, are Dylan Andrews, Scott Crouch, Justin Harris, Jocelyn Miller and Dave White.
