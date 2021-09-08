Burgettstown native Lt. Cmdr. Brett Havelka was recently promoted to Commander in the U.S. Navy. Havelka is currently the Operations Officer at VX-9 Detachment Edwards on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., where he flies the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. Havelka graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in physics. He and his wife, Carly, have two children, Gavin and Emersyn. He is the son of Ken and Cathie Havelka of Charleston, S.C.
