20201104_com_burgettstown homecoming.jpg

Burgettstown High School crowned Nicole Gearhart its 2020 homecoming queen Oct. 16. The homecoming court members were, from left, Lilly Posti, Maura May, Gearhart, Avery Havelka, Geena DeMario and Gracie Shergi.

Burgettstown High School crowned Nicole Gearhart its 2020 homecoming queen Oct. 16. The homecoming court members were, from left, Lilly Posti, Maura May, Gearhart, Avery Havelka, Geena DeMario and Gracie Shergi.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In