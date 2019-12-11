The Buffalo Creek Watershed Association will hold its annual Christmas social at 6 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo Township Municipal Building, 400 Buffalo Center Lane.
The evening will include a light dinner, raffle, door-prize drawing and a presentation by Andrew Donovan, education and program manager of Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, Avella.
Larry Helgerman, Buffalo Creek area leader for Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, will have information about the Dec. 28 Christmas bird count, which, in the past, has noted a significant decline in North America’s birds.
There is no charge for the dinner, but guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for Washington County food drive. Those who plan to attend are asked to call 724-228-0754.