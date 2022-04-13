Bradford House Historical Association announces winners of its poster contest.
Liam Brewer, a cyber student, was awarded first place in the high school division (grades 9-12) for his poster, "Bowman Castle." Second place went to Natalie Ewbank, sophomore at Trinity Area High School, for "Our Founding Father - George Washington."
Honorable mention was awarded to Trinity sophomores Addison Paul for "Francis LeMoyne" and Savannah Rivera for "The Intricacies of Washington & Jefferson College."
Annaleigh Brown, a fifth-grader at Faith Christian School, took first place in the middle school division (grades 5-8) for her poster, "A Look to the Past – Clothing."
The contest was held in conjunction with the annual Symposium of 18th Century Life and Customs in Western Pennsylvania and was open to any student who lives in Washington, Greene, Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Posters are displayed at the symposium.
Participating students created a trifold display on a topic of western Pennsylvania history from 1750-1850.
"Our mission at the Bradford House is to educate, and one of the things we educate on is 18th century life and customs," said Tracie Liberatore, executive director of the Bradford House Historical Association. "We have a committee of retired teachers who take each poster and grade it on a number of different things, such as presentation, content and sources."
The first-place winner is awarded $50; second place, $25, and $10 is awarded to up to three posters recognized as honorable mention. Prizes are sponsored by Betsy and Bill West of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
"One of our goals out of the contest is to get local students involved in the Bradford House so they'll become volunteers," Liberatore said. "We had three students at the visitors center and all three jumped in and said they wanted to volunteer. It's a great way to get the kids involved in the museum."